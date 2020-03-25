Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $12.63, but opened at $13.80. Toll Brothers shares last traded at $19.19, with a volume of 6,453,922 shares traded.

Specifically, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East purchased 2,900 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,503. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on TOL. Evercore ISI lowered Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,991,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 252,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 68,717 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,278,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,096,000 after buying an additional 1,469,006 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 273,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 49,042 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.