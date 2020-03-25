Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.70, but opened at $5.39. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Freeport-McMoRan shares last traded at $6.99, with a volume of 47,479,988 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.72.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -58.25 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

