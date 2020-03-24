Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $76,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,759,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,268,000 after purchasing an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,210,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,535,000 after acquiring an additional 870,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,841,000 after acquiring an additional 146,890 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,980,000 after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 472,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,317,000 after acquiring an additional 95,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $385.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $465.11.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $375.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $460.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.91. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $190.38 and a 1 year high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

