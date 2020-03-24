salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos Sells 119 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Director John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $16,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

John Victor Roos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.47, for a total value of $17,786.93.

On Friday, March 6th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $19,709.97.

On Friday, February 28th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $19,655.23.

On Friday, February 21st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $22,813.49.

On Friday, February 14th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $22,532.65.

On Friday, February 7th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $22,235.15.

On Friday, January 31st, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $22,098.30.

On Friday, January 24th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $22,015.00.

On Friday, January 17th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total value of $21,798.42.

On Friday, January 10th, John Victor Roos sold 119 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $21,415.24.

Shares of CRM opened at $140.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $195.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.23, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.43.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 14,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

