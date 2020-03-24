Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,368 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.10.

VZ opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.02 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

