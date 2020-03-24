Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Everbridge worth $151,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Everbridge by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In other news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $273,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,114,894. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVBG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Everbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $127.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.94 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.