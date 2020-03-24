Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $55.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $55,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $137.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $202.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.74.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

