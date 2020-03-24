Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $624.17 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 78.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,881,507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 829,865 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $624,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Illumina by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 130 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $341.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Illumina currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.47.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $237.76 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.