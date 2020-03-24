AQR Capital Management LLC Has $68.27 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,292,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,997 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $68,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of General Mills by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 421,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167,945 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

