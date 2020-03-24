Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $52,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Accenture stock opened at $143.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.