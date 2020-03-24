Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 21,431 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 265,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IPG opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 52.85%.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

