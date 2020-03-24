Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,434 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.10% of Booking worth $87,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Booking by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,077,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,826.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 60,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,246,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,810,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target (down from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,931.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,152.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,696.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,911.56. The company has a market capitalization of $48.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 79.73 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.