UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by Axa

Axa lowered its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,459 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,857 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of UnitedHealth Group worth $202,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNH opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.62 and its 200-day moving average is $265.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.55.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

