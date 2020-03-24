Axa Purchases 1,994 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Axa raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,401,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Oracle worth $127,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 51.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

