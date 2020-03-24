QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 509,333 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 78,412 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $44,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $62.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $337,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $466,093.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

