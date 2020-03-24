Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 706,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,815,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,883,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in DTE Energy by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,500,000 after purchasing an additional 48,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $76.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $242,892.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

