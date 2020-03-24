Axa Acquires 39,182 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Chevron were worth $79,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.45 and a 200 day moving average of $112.28. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

