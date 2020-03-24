Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Axa

Axa raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 490,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 18,753 shares during the period. Axa owned about 0.24% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $114,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $385,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at $1,419,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.8% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 13,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

NYSE EW opened at $157.23 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $154.52 and a 52 week high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $5,286,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,189,647.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,374 shares of company stock worth $20,894,284 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

