Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 20,797 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 20,797 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of United Technologies worth $74,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Peninsula Wealth LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,649 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 3,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

NYSE:UTX opened at $74.95 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

