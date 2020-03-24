Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,591 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,591 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $52,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.66. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $378.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.81.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

