Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,376 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $13,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,262,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,841,000 after purchasing an additional 47,737 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,668,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,929,000 after purchasing an additional 741,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,520,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,797,000 after purchasing an additional 34,521 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,189,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,551,000 after purchasing an additional 186,327 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,906,000 after purchasing an additional 34,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Oshkosh from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

OSK stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. Oshkosh Corp has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

In other Oshkosh news, VP James C. Freeders sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $315,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,640 shares in the company, valued at $148,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total transaction of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,864 shares of company stock worth $15,421,607 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

