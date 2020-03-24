Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JNJ opened at $111.14 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.48. The firm has a market cap of $316.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

