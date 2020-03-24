Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.24% of Domino’s Pizza worth $148,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

DPZ opened at $323.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.97. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $381.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, Director David Brandon sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.62, for a total value of $2,441,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,369.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.36, for a total transaction of $826,532.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock valued at $22,670,723 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.96.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.