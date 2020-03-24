Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) Holdings Lowered by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 645,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,894 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.92% of Post worth $70,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Post by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Post by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Post by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. increased its position in Post by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Post by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Post presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.70.

POST opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. Post Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.97 and a 52-week high of $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

