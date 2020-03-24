Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,705 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.76% of Whirlpool worth $70,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,426,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6.0% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,493.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu bought 500 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WHR opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.76. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

WHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

