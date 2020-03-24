Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,621 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 466,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,621 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $78,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000.

BATS IYJ opened at $104.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.62. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

