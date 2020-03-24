Bank of America Corp DE Has $80.16 Million Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Cooper Companies worth $80,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 225.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COO opened at $243.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.72 and its 200 day moving average is $314.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $236.68 and a 12 month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.02). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $646.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from to in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $348.75.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

