Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $83,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $2,309,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 107,707.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 299,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,710,000 after buying an additional 299,427 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,212,000 after buying an additional 222,615 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $1,011,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,646,000 after buying an additional 61,994 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of WRB opened at $43.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.69. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.53.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

