Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,131,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,218 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 0.6% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Axa’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $145,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from to in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total value of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,052.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

