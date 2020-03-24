Axa Purchases 3,420 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Axa lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Axa’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $217,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,054.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,354.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,321.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

