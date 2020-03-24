Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Axa’s 6th Largest Position

Axa reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,743 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 18,807 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.6% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Axa’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $394,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,330.42.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,902.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $919.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,970.91 and a 200 day moving average of $1,842.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

