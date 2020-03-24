Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa trimmed its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,907,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of Axa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Axa owned approximately 0.07% of Alibaba Group worth $404,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,739,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,789,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,716,000 after buying an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 51,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,896,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $176.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $461.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.08. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.10.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

