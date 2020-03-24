Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 886,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,176 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $62,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Church & Dwight by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 46,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.43.

In other news, VP Judy A. Zagorski sold 31,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,334,537.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,214.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CHD stock opened at $60.87 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $80.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

