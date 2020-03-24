Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $78,000 in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,308 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC boosted its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 12,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC now owns 300,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 297,975 shares in the last quarter. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SONM. National Securities cut Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.14.

SONM stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and a PE ratio of -0.43. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.56% and a negative return on equity of 100.81%.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

