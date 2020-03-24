Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,432,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 220,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.36% of Walt Disney worth $930,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

DIS opened at $85.76 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

