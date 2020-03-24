Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 55.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,548,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,176,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $71.66 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.14.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.