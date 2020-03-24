Bank of Montreal Can Has $154,000 Position in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) by 12,743.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.21% of Sonim Technologies worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONM. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 128,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 66,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SONM. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Sonim Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. National Securities downgraded Sonim Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonim Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.14.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market cap of $11.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $18.26.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 100.81% and a negative net margin of 23.56%.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

