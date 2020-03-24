AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 166,444 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,186 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 166,444 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $54,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Norddeutsche Landesbank raised Boeing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.93.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $398.66.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

