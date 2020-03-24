AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,500,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 738,537 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of AT&T worth $683,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

