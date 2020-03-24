718 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Purchased by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 718 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.84.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $12,214,957 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $212.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $132.60 and a 1 year high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

