Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $810.90 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,305,689 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 482,543 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $810,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 339,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,911,000. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,433 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 65,276 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $44.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.69. The company has a market cap of $143.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

