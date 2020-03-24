Aristeia Capital LLC Acquires 706,592 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706,592 shares during the period. IAC/InterActiveCorp makes up approximately 25.6% of Aristeia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $387,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IAC opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.02. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

