Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,468,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $73,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.73.

BIP stock opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 387.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.77 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.538 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is presently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

