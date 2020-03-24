Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Stryker worth $48,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $247.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.86.

Shares of SYK opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.45. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.