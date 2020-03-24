Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $68.12 Million Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,478 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $68,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $109.82 on Tuesday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52-week low of $87.97 and a 52-week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.27. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.95.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.26.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

