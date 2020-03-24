Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $68.95 Million Stock Position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sherwin-Williams worth $68,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SHW opened at $396.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. Sherwin-Williams Co has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $599.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $559.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 23.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $580.00 to $566.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $588.42.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

