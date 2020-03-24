Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 778.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,136,873,000 after buying an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $85,651,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $70,767,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,863,614,000 after buying an additional 101,876 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $665.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.71.

ISRG opened at $367.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $541.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.21, for a total transaction of $4,224,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,947 shares in the company, valued at $11,234,349.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total transaction of $224,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock valued at $11,229,904. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

