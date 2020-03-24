Axa Buys 20,332 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Axa boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 842,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,332 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 0.6% of Axa’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Axa owned about 0.12% of Honeywell International worth $149,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,784,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,271,911,000 after purchasing an additional 699,644 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Honeywell International by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,203,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $212,964,000 after buying an additional 631,916 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,721,794 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $658,756,000 after buying an additional 551,364 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,666,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $294,955,000 after buying an additional 518,874 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 17,788.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 489,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 487,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.35 and its 200-day moving average is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HON shares. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

