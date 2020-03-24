Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $69,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

