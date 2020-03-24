Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $74.61 Million Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Global Payments worth $74,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Global Payments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.88.

GPN opened at $116.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,812. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,024.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

